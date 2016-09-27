Best Summer Reading Challenge yet at Haverhill Library

Youngsters at Haverhill Library were among over 8,000 children across Suffolk who signed up across Suffolk to make this year’s Summer Reading Challenge the most successful yet.

A total of 501 young readers took part in the Roald Dahl-themed event and 230 children were presented with medals and certificates by county councillor Julian Flood and the Mayor of Haverhill Councillor David Roach in a ceremony held at the library. Chief Executive of Suffolk Libraries Alison Wheeler said: “We’re delighted to have again seen an increase in the number of children taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge. The Summer Reading Challenge showcases the very best of what we have to offer.”