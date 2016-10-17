Big steps for pre-school as new building is officially opened

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Cllr Julia Wakelam and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock open the new building

Stepping Stones has now been able to offer more places to Haverhill families after the new building saw them double in size last month.

It was officially opened by West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, St Edmundsbury Mayor Julia Wakelam and other dignitaries during a ceremony.

Elaine McManus, owner of Stepping Stones, said: “We had a small classroom in Coupals Primary Academy before so this new building has already had the wow factor among children, parents and staff.

“We are delighted to be in and delighted to be able to offer an additional 10 spaces for pre-school children in Haverhill.”

In addition to increasing capacity to 30 children, Stepping Stones will continue to offer breakfast and after-school clubs to pupils attending the primary school in Coupals Road.

David Maguire, headteacher of Coupals Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted Elaine and the Stepping Stones team are so pleased with their new facilities.

“We have always worked very closely together and we are delighted they are able to offer an even greater provision on the first rung of the educational ladder.”

The new building, which also includes an office, staff room and kitchen, was supported by locality grants from St Edmundsbury councillors Margaret Marks and Patrick Chung and welcomed by Mr Hancock when he cut the ribbon.

“I have known Stepping Stones for many years and I am delighted they have expanded into this purpose-built building which means they can offer their excellent pre-school service to even more Haverhill families,” Mr Hancock said.

The new building has also paved the way for a £1.6 million expansion at Coupals Primary Academy including a new block of eight classrooms – a move which will eventually increase the capacity to 420 pupils.

Work on the extension to the school, which is part of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, is expected to start next year.

To find out more about Stepping Stones, please call Elaine on 07717750666.