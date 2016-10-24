Bosses brave bushcraft trials, guess the animal tests and grim delicacies for hospice

Business bosses braved bushcraft themed trials, guess the animal tests and a meal of grim delicacies to raise £13,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Twelve chief executives and managing directors took up the gauntlet for the charity’s ‘I’m a CEO...Get Me Out of Here!’ to tackle a series of outdoor themed activities at Nowton Park, in Bury, on Friday.

Marketing and Communications expert and Suffolk County Councillor for Hardwick ward Sarah Stamp excels at the fire challenge ANL-161024-144747001

In the close-fought competition, Alex Till, chief executive of Menta, was crowned the overall winner and ‘King of the Jungle’. He said: “It has been a really fantastic day and I really enjoyed it. Some of the challenges were more enjoyable than others - the eating challenges were not pleasant.”

Mr Till was presented with his crown by champion javelin thrower and former ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ contestant Fatima Whitbread.

For their bushcraft trails, the bosses built shelters, started camp fires and chopped logs. Wearing blindfolds, they had to hold and identify an Australian bearded dragon, corn snake and a rat with answers ranging from a lemur to a monkey.

In the eating challenge, participants were asked to eat pig’s eyes, ears, snout and brains to score points.

Alex Till, Chief Executive of Menta, was crowned overall winner by Fatima Whitbread ANL-161024-144759001

Craig Leonard, depot manager at Bury’s Biffa Waste Services, was named the contest’s top fund-raiser after he brought in £1,525.