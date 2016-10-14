Brewery hoping for Melford move comes under fire

Plans for Pentlow-based Nethergate Brewery to relocate to Long Melford have come under fire from a handful residents and councillors with questions over traffic issues, while others has supported the move, hoping it boosts employment and tourism in the village.

Nethergate Brewery, which is currently located in The Street, Pentlow, is hoping to move to the Rodbridge Car Sales site on Rodbridge Corner, having outgrown its current site.

Initially part of the car sales and garage would be discontinued and instead the brewery plans to have a brewery facility, visitor centre and facilities, tasting area, retail and storage facilities.

It also plans to hold events connected with the brewery trade.

As part of the company’s application for the licence, it stated recorded music may be played at the venue during visitor centre opening hours and on occasions in outside areas.

The firm says it could hold events or functions on Fridays or Saturday where recorded music could be played, possibly outside.

The licence application seeks authorisation to sell alcohol both on and off the site from 9am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

There are also requests to have live music both indoors and out from 9am to 1pm Fridays and Saturdays and play recorded music indoors and outdoors from 9am to 11pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 11pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The firm has said there will be suitable training for all staff and public safety risk assessments, as well as efforts to ensure customers leave the premises quietly.

But some residents and councillors from the village have sent in their objections to Babergh.

Long Melford parish councillor Elisabeth Malvisi said: “The location of the proposed premises is just before a junction that has resulted in numerous accidents.

“To grant a licence to premises so located is an invitation to create havoc at an already dangerous location.”

She also asked whether residents would now have to sleep with windows closed because of music being played.

Long Melford Parish Council’s planning committee last week recommended the brewery’s planning application for the site, with it described as a boost to tourism.

The firm says it will not be a pub, instead the licence is for visitors to have a drink after tours and to be able to hold a few community events throughout the year.