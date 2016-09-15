Businesses in Clare asked to help solve parking problems after meeting called by Clare Business Association

Businesses in Clare are being asked to ‘think outside the box’ to try and help solve the thorny issue of parking in the town.

Clare Business Association held a meeting last week to get interested parties talking about the parking problems in the town.

Now a letter is being drafted to all 41 businesses asking them to help solve the issues which affect the Market Hill and High Street.

Representatives from businesses, town councillors, trustees of Clare Castle Country Park, the Playing Fields Association and Clare Community Association met at The Bell Hotel .

Sarah Pugh, chairman of Clare Business Association, surveyed the businesses about parking for their staff. It showed among other things that 23 businesses were responsible for 45 cars parked by staff, some of whom worked part time.

She said: “We are asking if anybody has spare off street parking and spaces they could make available to other businesses.

“The meeting was very successful. Everybody could hear from everybody else at the same time.”

The issue is one of workers parking all day in short stay spots which block available spaces and prevent customers from being able to park and access shops and businesses.

Some companies have provided parking permits for staff to park at Clare Castle County Park while another has invested in a cycle scheme.

“Clearly there’s a need for business parking in Clare. In times gone past nobody had cars and a lot of businesses were run by people who lived above their premises. The balance has shifted and people drive in and park all day.

“While it was generally agreed there’s sufficient parking in Clare this only works if everybody abides by the rules,” said Mrs Pugh.