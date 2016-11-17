Cathedral visit teaches pupils from Thurlow and Hundon about St Edmund

Children from primary schools in Thurlow and Hundon were among those to visit St Edmundsbury Cathedral for its Edmund Festival last week.

The youngsters uncovered St Edmund’s story through a variety of workshops, which included exploring major themes like understanding leadership, especially that of King Edmund, creating a throne, an appreciation of songs sung at church, an understanding of what Christians understand as God’s Kingdom, and Edmund’s Christian beliefs.

Edmund Festival at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

Helen Woodroffe, education officer at the cathedral, said: “It is wonderful to see so many children discover and learn of the significance of St Edmund in story, thinking, art and music.

“In the workshops about Edmund’s life and belief, the children have gained an understanding and appreciation of the significance of his kingdom of East Anglia and beyond.”

Some of the funding for the festival came from Suffolk County councillors, Mark Ereira and Mary Evans.

Cllr Evans, who represents Clare, gave £400 towards travel costs for the children from Thurlow and Hundon.

She said: “The allocation I have made is enabling 50 children from two rural primary schools to take part. They will have the opportunity to visit our cathedral and learn in an inspirational setting about the rich history of our county.”