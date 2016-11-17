Ceremony at Haverhill’s wall of poppies to mark centenary of end of the Somme

A ceremony will be held tomorrow at the wall of poppies in Haverhill’s St Mary’s churchyard to mark the last day of the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

The wall, organised by the town’s Royal British Legion branch, has been in the yard since 1 July, the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the battle which took 1,052,757 British, Commonwealth, French and German lives.

The ceremony will be held at 11am in front of the Wall of Poppies with Standards and a bugler present, along with town councillors.

The dismantling of the wall by RBL members will begin at 10am on Saturday and the area handed back to St Edmundsbury Borough Council within the week.