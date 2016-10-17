Charities receive £8,000 from Clare priory’s craft fair

This year’s Clare Priory Craft Fair will be giving donations totalling £8,000 to 14 local charities on Friday. The charities include the East Anglia Children’s Hospice, St Nicholas Hospice and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. There were more than 130 exhibitors at the 2016 Clare Priory Craft Fair in July, which was attended by about 8,000 visitors.

Father David Middleton, parish priest at Clare Priory, praised the organisers and said: “The groups that we hope to help this year assist the housebound, ease the plight of the partially sighted, care for those who are near the end of their days, encourage a healthy way of life, airlift people to hospital in urgent situations and give comfort to children stricken by serious illness.”

One of the main purposes for setting up the Craft Fair in 1993 was to raise funds for repairs to the priory and Bernard Rushton, a member of the Craft Fair team, says they are hoping to make next years 25th anniversary fair ‘the best ever’.