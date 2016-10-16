Charity brew raises £1,100

A beer that was brewed especially for Long Melford music festival LeeStock, has raised more than £1,100 for the Willow Foundation.

The beer was brewed by Nethergate Brewery after Penny Wilby, owner of local marketing business thebestof Sudbury, approached them to discuss the possibility of brewing an ale to raise money for LeeStock and The Willow Foundation.

As well as brewing the beer, Nethergate donated £1,000 from the beer that was sold.

Nethergate and thebestof Sudbury are planning on brewing another for LeeStock 2017.