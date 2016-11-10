Children’s Christmas writing competition carries a £1,500 prize for the winner

Children from Suffolk can make their school’s Christmas wishes come true - by taking part in a national writing competition.

Sam Hay, author of the Undead Pets series, and cartridgesave.co.uk are inviting children aged between four and 11 to write a short story (maximum 200 words) or poem inspired by winter or Christmas, for a chance to win £1,500 for their school.

The Write Christmas competition, back for its third consecutive year, will select the top 50 entries from across the UK to be published in a special free to download e-book, to be released in December.

In addition, one overall winner will receive a £1,500 grant for their school to spend on books or writing equipment. Two runners-up will each secure a £250 each for their schools.

Both the overall winner and the runners up will also get a stocking packed full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves.

The stories or poems will be judged by Sam Hay and a representative from cartridgesave.co.uk.

Children, parents and teachers can get hints and tips from Sam Hay, plus full details of how to enter at www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/write-christmas.

Sam Hay believes the competition is a great step towards unlocking children’s creativity.

She says: “I’m thrilled to be judging the fantastic Write Christmas story competition again. It’s an excellent opportunity for kids to unleash their imaginations and get writing!

“Christmas has long been an inspirational time for stories; from the Dickens’s classic A Christmas Carol to the much-loved Nutcracker. Christmas is a magical time, full of wonder and excitement. I can’t wait to read this year’s entries!”

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, said: “The power of children’s imagination is incredible.

“We want to help cherish their amazing creativity through this challenge.

“It celebrates their writing ability; creates a lasting testimony through the printable e-book; and nurtures their talent further by providing essential funds to get more printed word into schools.”

Last year’s Write Christmas winner was Anouk Wood, seven, who captured the judges’ imagination with her “highly original, funny and well written” story about the secret to making a magic Santa suit.

You can read her winning story Urgent! Make Santa a New Suit, Deadline 24th December, here: www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/write-christmas.