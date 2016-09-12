Clements Primary seeks to expand to 420 pupils

Clements Primary School

The planning application by Suffolk County Council also includes storage and toilets, a group room and plant.The existing school building in Greenfields Way would also be remodelled to provide a studio space.

A new standalone classroom block is proposed south of the school on land currently used as informal soft play space and is adjacent to the existing ball court and listed southern boundary hedge.

Play equipment currently on the classroom site will be relocated and the loss of two trees will be compensated for by planting five more.

The proposed studio in the main school block will be created by enlarging and refurbishing an existing classroom.