College’s firework display pulls in the crowds and supports charities

Stoke College celebrated Bonfire Night early this year with a firework display in their parkland in Stoke-by- Clare on Thursday night.

Funds raised from the event, which was attended by pupils, parents and residents, will go towards their pupil-nominated charities including the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes.

Headteacher Frank Thompson said: “We were all looking forward to the event but none of us expected the display to be quite so impressive.

“The fireworks looked amazing in the beautiful setting of the college grounds. We wanted to put on an event to celebrate our recent investment, our success in the summer examinations and our very positive school inspection.

“We wanted to share this event with our neighbours too and are delighted it went so well.”