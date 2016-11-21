Consultation for Sudbury’s new bus station goes live as full application submitted

You can now comment on the full application for a new bus station in Sudbury to be built on the Girling Street Car Park site.

If successful the car park will be replaced with a six bay station and new public toilets with the loss of 50 car parking spaces.

The website says a decision will be determined by January 11 next year.

During two surveys on the useage of the car park in peak hours it was found the car park was, at its peak, 85 per cent full on Thursday, October 13, with a 96 per cent peak occupancy on Saturday, October 15 - both market days.

Alongside pollution and traffic flow, the loss of parking has been highlighted as one of the main concerns of those opposed to the proposed site, including campaign group Save Our Bus Station (SOBS).

The site was the preferred option of Sudbury Steering Group and now a full application has been submitted by landowner Suffolk County Council.

The steering group wants to move the bus station to allow for the redevelopment of the Hamilton Road Quarter, with a small cinema and a retail and leisure offer being suggested for the site.

On the county council website it is listed that the consultation started on November 16 and ends on December 15, however, the publication date is listed as November 24, with the consultation officially running for 21 days from this date.

Residents are able to share their support or objections for the site and include comments by visiting: https://secure.suffolkcc.gov.uk/ePlanning/loadRepresentation.do;jsessionid=5203a7caad1365ef0ddfaf1254cee3558e60d7b1a60b7d041798039edf33c24d.e34Qbh4MbhaSci0LaN8SbheSaxuNe0?pprAplId=22808 and clicking on the ‘online representation form’.

A number of documents for the proposals are also available to read, including traffic and parking surveys.