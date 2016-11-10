Corrie search returns to Mildenhall area

Volunteer searchers have again been in the Barton Mills and Mildenhall area today as part of the ongoing search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Teams from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR) have been carrying out a number of searches in the area at Suffolk Police’s request.

One team was searching Jubilee Fields, in the middle of Mildenhall, including volunteers in dry-suits going into the River Lark, down river from Barton Mills where Corrie’s phone ‘pinged’ the mobile mast.

The police say a number of searches are to be carried out in the area over the next few days.

Corrie, 23, an airman with 2Sqn RAF Regiment at Honnington, will have ben missing for six weeks tomorrow night. He has not been seen since September 24 at 3.24am on CCTV in Brengovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, after a night out with friends.

On Tuesday his mother Nicola Urquhart asked West Suffolk College staff to talk to students about whether they saw anything odd on the night he went missing.

Bury MP Jo Churchill has also vowed to keep the disappearance a priority at the Ministry of Defence.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.