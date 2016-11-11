Cyclist set for New Zealand charity ride

A sales manager is to undertake a marathon charity ride to raise money for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Stuart Bayne, 53, will set off on his 1,304 mile cycle ride across New Zealand’s South and North Islands on December 4.

It will be the second year Mr Bayne has completed a long distance ride after last year cycling 683 miles across five countries in Europe, in eight days.

“I intend to go one better this time,” said Stuart, from Haverhill.

“The start of the journey will see me ride over quite flat ground so I plan to cover as many miles a day as possible before I reach more challenging terrain where the elevation I will encounter will rise by as much as 1,400 metres in a day.”

Mr Bayne’s fund–raising last year was to help mark the 40th anniversary of the company he works for, NGK Plugs (UK) Ltd.

The cycle ride raised £17,066 for the Down’s Syndrome Association. His company are also his main sponsors this year.

The journey will see him set off from Bluff, at the southern tip of New Zealand, through the South Island, crossing Cook Strait on a ferry and continuing through the North Island, ending at Cape Reinga, the northern most part of the country, on December 22.

Mr Bayne, whose wife, Ruth, is originally from New Zealand, will be accompanied on his journey by his father–in–law, Barrie Atkins, who will drive the support vehicle.

Mr Bayne’s daughter, Kirsty, eight, has Down’s Syndome.

“I will be raising funds for New Zealand’s Down’s Syndrome Association, of whom, I have first–hand knowledge, as a parent.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Mr Bayne should email stuart.bayne@ngk.co.uk or visit https://give.everydayhero.com/nz/bottoms–up.