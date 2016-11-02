Defendant remained tight-lipped about shooting when questioned by police

One of the three men accused in connection with an armed raid in which a high-flying insurance executive was shot at his £3million Sible Hedingham Mansion remained tight-lipped when quizzed by police about the activities of one of his co-accused.

Christopher Bergin of Sible Hedingham refused to answer questions about his fellow defendant in the case, Charlie Simms, who is accused of shooting Timothy Mardon in the leg during the raid.

The house where a man was shot in Sible Hedingham

Mr Mardon was woken in the early hours of the morning to see three burglars outside. He called police but the burglars got into his house, The Old Rectory, Sible Hedingham, and forced their way into his locked bedroom.

In the dock at Chelmsford Crown Court are Charlie Simms, 22, of North Road in Great Yeldham, Kalebh Shreeve, 23, of Gibson Road in Sible Hedingham and Christopher Bergin, 27 of Hawkwood Road in Sible Hedingham, .

Simms denies attempted murder and all three deny aggravated burglary, wounding with intent, possessing a firearm while committing an offence and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The court was told that when interviewed by police Bergin declined to answer questions about whether he was “frightened of Simms” and who might “have a bounty on him (Bergin).” He also refused to answer other questions about Simms’ movements.

However, a female witness, who for legal reasons cannot be identified, told the court Simms had been at Bergin’s address in the early hours of the day of the burglary, 6 February. And she claimed she later discovered a shotgun hole in the carpet there.

She said Bergin and Simms had an argument but she fell asleep and but later saw them return to the house.

She told the court : “Charlie had been asking Chris to go out and they left the house together. I fell asleep and I woke up when they came back in. Charlie said something like ‘if you tell anyone, I’ll hurt your brother.’

“Chris was trying to calm things down. Chris’s nan asked Charlie to leave and he did.”

But she said she found the hole in the carpet the next morning.

The hearing which could end next week continues.