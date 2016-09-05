Dig your up roots at Haverhill Family History Open Day

If you are having trouble digging into the roots of your family tree, pop along to Haverhill Library on Saturday.

Haverhill Family History Group is having a Family History Open Day there between 11am and 4pm.

The group’s Alan Bumpstead said: “Whether you are just beginning or stuck at that ‘brickwall’ and can’t get any further, free, friendly and enthusiastic, one-to-one help is available from members of Haverhill Family History Group including our expert Karen Young, now a Registered Genealogist having gained a masters in genealogical, palaeographic and heraldic studies at Strathclyde University.

“All parts of the country are covered including a new feature with member Keith Brown, a fellow student of Karen’s, who is offering ‘look-ups’ of Essex parish registers.”

There’s also free access to Ancestry, Find My Past and many more resources.

Alan added: “Come along and challenge us. Bring a family photo of your gran and grandad, as David Gibbs, did and see if we can help grow your family tree.”

After the 2015 open day, David discovered his family connections to a self-made millionaire from Steeple Bumpstead and the highwayman Dick Turpin’s family.

Save time on the day by sending your enquiry in advance to haverhill@suffolkfhs.org.uk