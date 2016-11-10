Do you recognise these items?

editorial image
0
Have your say

The jewellery and keys pictured were found in Halstead and are thought to have been stolen.

Detectives are now working to return the items to their rightful owner or owners.

Anyone who recognises any of the items and thinks they may belong to them is asked to contact Dc Chris Rhodes at Braintree CID on 101.

Back to the top of the page