Familiar faces to hit the stage for Theatre Royal’s Beauty and the Beast panto

Bringing audiences a tale as old as time, the cast of Beauty and The Beast has been revealed and are set to take to the Theatre Royal stage this festive season.

Audiences will welcome some familiar faces and a local flavour for the shows, running from December 2 to January 15.

Director Karen Simpson said: “I am absolutely delighted to have such a fantastic cast this year, I can’t wait to get working on it.”

In the role of Belle, Stowmarket’s own Louise Olley returns following her performance as Jill in last year’s Jack and The Beanstalk. Also returning is Leonie Spilsbury in the role of Fairy Blossom.

Helen Slade, who grew up in Bury St Edmunds, will be making her professional stage debut as Vera.

This year’s Dame, Molly Muffintop, will be played by Eamonn Fleming and will be his first panto with the Theatre Royal.

The Beast will be played by Sebastian Hill and Britt Lenting lends her talents to the role of this year’s baddie Elvira. Michael Lapham plays Molly’s son Barney Muffintop and Martin Neely takes on the role of Belle’s father, Sir Kenneth Branflakes.

For tickets, call the box office on 01284 769505.