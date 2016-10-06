Find out about health services for Haverhill

A Health Open Day attended by a wide range of physical and mental health organisations will be held in Haverhill on October 28.

Hosted by West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group and the Haverhill Family Practice Patient Participation Group it will be at Haverhill Arts Centre in the High Street from 11am to 4pm

Organisations attending include the county’s healthy living provider OneLife Suffolk, Headway Suffolk, Suffolk Community Healthcare, Terrence Higgins Trust, Age UK Suffolk, Suffolk Family Carers, St Nicholas Hospice and the health watchdog, Healthwatch Suffolk.

Dr Christopher Browning, West Suffolk CCG chairman, said: “Representatives of many health care providers will be on hand to answer your questions. Come along and find out more about the services available in Haverhill.”

Haverhill Family Practice PPG Chair Sue Spittlehouse said: “There’ll be something for everyone’s interest, so we are urging the public to drop by during the day and have a browse..