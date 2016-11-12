Firefighters extinguish chimney fire in Stradishall

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in Stradishall last night.

One fire engine from Wickhambrook attended the incident, in St Margaret’s Place, at 8.46pm.

A spokesman said the crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the ‘difficult’ fire.

The incident was under control by 10pm.

