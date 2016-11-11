Fireworks among the highlights at Christmas celebrations in Haverhill

Plans have been announced for this year’s popular Christmas celebrations in Haverhill.

The annual Family Christmas Weekend will be held on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3.

It will include late night shopping, the Christmas lights switch–on, a world market, a grand firework display and an ice rink.

The plans have been put together after research by the town council into what people enjoyed most about last year’s event, with fireworks proving the top attraction.

“We hope the weekend will bring many people into the town centre to enjoy the attractions and to visit the retailers, too,” said the Mayor of Haverhill, David Roach,

“Following the 2015 event, we conducted some research about what people felt about the Christmas event.

“We found that the biggest attraction is the fireworks display and we will once again organise this fantastic spectacle on the recreation ground for people to enjoy.

“Almost 80 per cent of people also said a continental style market would enhance the evening and so we are working with St Edmundsbury Borough Council to run a market in Queen Street.”

The town council are also appealing to local organisations to support the event by running fund–raising stalls for their club or organisation in the town centre on Friday, December 2,

On Friday, there will also be street entertainment and fairground rides.

“We can’t wait to join in the celebrations in Haverhill,” said Cllr Peter Stevens, cabinet member for operations at St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

“Our world market will be open until 8pm as part of the late night shopping evening on December 2 and it will also feature alongside our street market the following day.

“There will be a range of hot and cold food to enjoy as well as a chance to buy some gifts and crafts ready for Christmas.”

Application forms to run a fund–raising stall can be collected from Haverhill Arts Centre, by emailing office@haverhill-tc.gov.uk or by downloading from www.haverhill-tc.gov.uk.

The fee for non-profit and charitable organisations is £5. Trade stands will also be considered and anyone interested in running one of these should email nick.keeble@haverhill-tc.gov.uk with the details of the type of product for sale.