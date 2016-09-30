Firm shortlisted for national awards

A Haverhill accountancy firm has been shortlisted for two national awards at the prestigious British Accountancy Awards 2016.

1 Accounts Online has been selected as a finalist for the Independent Firm of the Year – East England and the New Practice Award.

Managing director Paul Donno said: “It is a huge honour to be shortlisted for these national industry awards, they are like the Oscars of the accounting world. Within our entry we had to demonstrate how we help our clients. We believe that we have created a more efficient and responsive client experience using technology. The whole team is delighted that the innovative way we work has been acknowledged.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at one of London’s most historic venues, The Brewery, on November 29.