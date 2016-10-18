Fund raising Haverhill gran nominated for award

Rose Felloni thought it was a joke when a television reporter phoned to say she had been shortlisted for an award.

But the champion fund raiser from Haverhill, who has raised £51,000, had been nominated for the ‘Pride of Britain: Anglia ITV Fundraiser of the Year 2016’ award by her granddaughter Esme and was one of four in the shortlist.

Rose Felloni's late daughter Deena Renyard who suffered Prader-Willi Syndrome ANL-151021-095609001

She began her fund raising for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association after her daughter Deena Renyard died of the congenital condition in May 2005 at the age of 38. Prader-Willi Syndrome is a condition where the mechanism that tells you you have eaten enough does not work.

Rose, 70, was beaten to the award by Jane Allen from Essex, but she said: “Just the honour that I’ve got this far is good. It still highlights what I’m doing and the condition.”

But she admitted: “I thought it was a joke. Who the hell is going to take any notice of me? I’m only a little lone person.

“Over the last four years I’ve raised 51 grand in total, but that’s peanuts compared to others.”

But even if she thinks it is ‘peanuts’, the nomination still got her the chance to talk about Deena and the work of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association on television in the run up to the winners being announced last Friday.

Rose describes herself as a ‘modern day Steptoe’ because she has a totter’s licence to go to the recycling centre and take out anything salvageable, which she sells on Facebook or at car boot sales.

“You would be amazed at the amount of items I can use,” she said. “People have no regard for anything – they just want it out of the way.”

Rose’s Facebook page is www.facebook.com/rose.felloni