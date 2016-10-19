Golfers tee off to raise £1,251 for hospice

Fund-raisers got into the swing of a charity golf day in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Golfers packed onto the fairways at Haverhill Golf Club to raise £1,251.51 for the charity by taking part in the Jan Bowers and Past Members Memorial Trophy.

The event, the second of its kind, was organised by Peter Bowers, a current member and former captain at the club.

Peter’s wife Jan was cared for by the hospice in her final days. The day, on September 17, involved 82 players and there was also a raffle and barbecue.

Peter said: “The support I’ve had has been brilliant. I had a lot of support last year and to have that again was great. Chapman and Son kindly donated a television again to act as the main raffle prize and I couldn’t have done it without the help of Marion Farrant, Helen Scott and Teresa Spittle, and everyone else who supported the event.”