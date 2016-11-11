Halstead man in court accused of abducting child

A 27-year-old man from Halstead has appeared in court accused of abducting a child.

Mawande Sicwebu, of Holmes Road, alleged to have abducted the girl on October 12 in Colchester.

Today (Friday) at Ipswich Crown Court, Sicwebu appeared before Judge David Goodin via a video link from prison where he is being held on remand.

Sicwebu pleaded not guilty to the abduction charge and not guilty to a charge of assaulting a girl in Colchester by beating on October 12.

Judge Goodin told Sicwebu that his trial, expected to last for up to four days, will take place in early April next year.

Sicwebu will remain remanded in custody until his next court appearance.