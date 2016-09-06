Havebury Housing Partnership looks to close its Haverhill office

Havebury Housing Partnership is planning to close its Haverhill office next June in order to save money. Following a Government decision to reduce rents by one per cent each year over the next four years Havebury has reviewed its spending in order to ensure it can mitigate the drop in income.

It aims to close the office in Manor Road after discovering there was an average of eight people each day who used face to face visits as the majority of customers use online or phone calls to speak to the housing provider.

The closure would save £101,000.

Philip Sullivan, Havebury director of operations, said: “The costs associated with the Haverhill office mean that we are not offering good value for money for our tenants.

“We’re committed to Haverhill and can reassure our tenants living in the town and surrounding areas that our proposal will mean they can still receive the full range of services with a new offer to provide a home visit within 48 hours if we are unable to deal with their inquiry by phone or email.”

Tenants in the town and surrounding area have been sent details of the proposal and asked for their comments.

A final decision on the closure will be made by the Havebury Operations Board in October. If approved the office will close next June.