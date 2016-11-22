Haverhill apprentices and employers recognised at awards event

Winners: Elaine McManus of Stepping Stones, Keeley Skipp, Seb Rosa, Charlotte Cook and Tanya Wernham

The ONE Haverhill Partnership Apprenticeship Awards was held on Friday at event sponsors Sanofi and saw more than a dozen people nominated.

Charlotte King, 17, of Fiscale Ltd, was crowned Apprentice of the Year 2016 while Stepping Stones Pre-School was named Apprentice Employer of the Year.

Stepping Stones was also the home of the recipient of the Overcoming Adversity award with the judging panel choosing Keeley Skipp who had overcome serious illness to progress in her apprenticeship.

Other winners included Seb Rosa, from mendmyi, who won the Apprentice Champion Award and Tanya Wernham of Sturmer Nurseries who picked up the Highly Commended Award.

The awards ceremony saw more than 60 apprentices, employers and local dignitaries attend to celebrate the success and the achievements of those undertaking an apprenticeship and the Haverhill companies who invest in the scheme.

“The Apprenticeship Awards is a great way to mark the achievements of individuals and employers who have contributed so much to the local economy,’ said John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership,

“Promoting employment opportunities continues to be a big priority for ONE Haverhill Partnership under the guidance of our excellent youth skills manager Karen Chapple. The strength of nominations showed what wonderful work is taking place and how apprenticeships can benefit all parties.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s Apprenticeship Awards and especially our event sponsor, Sanofi, and West Suffolk College who donated the prizes to our winners.”

Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, was guest of honour at the Apprenticeship Awards.

“I congratulate ONE Haverhill Partnership for the work they have done in recent years to both promote and place so many apprentices across the town,” he said.

“Each and every nomination is clearly bringing a great deal to strengthen the Haverhill economy and I applaud both apprentices and their employers for all their fantastic work.”