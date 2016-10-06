Haverhill children get a taste of theatre, Bear Hunt style

Hundreds of pre-school and primary school children got their first experience of theatre this week with a production of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at Haverhill Arts Centre.

The puppet show by Little Angel Theatre, based on the famous book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, follows a family as they go searching through some swooshy grass and squelchy mud to find a bear.

Nick Keeble, Arts and Leisure Manager said: “What we really wanted to do with this production is offer as many children as possible a positive and memorable first experience of theatre.

“We were thrilled therefore to be able to work with the excellent Little Angel Theatre on their recreation of the familiar and much loved book

“The way the show has been produced effortlessly dovetails into the National Curriculum which means that group leaders can deepen the experience by engaging the children in lots of follow-up activities when they get back to the classroom. ‘

“We also hope that once the children have had their first taste of the arts centre they will want to keep on coming back.”

As We’re Going on a Bear Hunt has proved popular Haverhill Arts Centre hopes to do more with playgroups, preschools and primary schools in the future.