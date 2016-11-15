Haverhill coffee morning for business people

More than 305 business people are expected to attend Menta’s next Coffee Means Business networking event in Haverhill.

It will be held on Thursday November 24 from 9.30am until 11.30am at Frankie & Benny’s in Ehringshausen Way, Haverhill.

The informal monthly events give businesses the chance to chat over coffee, make new contacts, gain knowledge and inspiration.

Victoria Raffell hosts Coffee Means Business and said, “We’re expecting this to be a bumper event as it will be the final one before the Christmas break.

“Our speakers this month are Tom Cridland of Chicane Internet and Natalie Sharp of Box-it East so I’m sure it will be an informative morning too.”

Alex Till, chief executive of Suffolk’s enterprise agency Menta said, “We’re extremely pleased local businesses have responded so enthusiastically to Coffee Means Business, Haverhill.

“We’re finding businesses from outside the town are attending too, which is a great way of expanding contacts and sales.

“We don’t charge membership fees, we just ask for £2 payable on arrival towards refreshment costs.“