Haverhill drama group approaches its time for Fame

The award winning Centre Stage Company is busy preparing for its latest musical production, Fame.

The youth production by the Haverhill amateur dramatic group has a cast made up of 13 to 20-year-olds that have put themselves through the auditions and the subsequent rehearsals with their usual great enthusiasm.

Fame, if you don’t know the story, is about a group of young people at the New York High School of Performing Arts and is based on the 1980 musical film Fame.

The story follows a group of students through their singing, acting, dancing and music lessons, showing the struggles they face in order achieve the stardom that they crave.

All the while struggling with the usual teenage hormones rushing through them, but as each challenge comes they rise up to face them.

The students of Fame will take you, the audience, through the highs and lows, the romances and the triumphs of the pupils in their quest for Fame and success.

The show is on from October 18 to 22 at Haverhill Arts Centre. The show starts at 7.30pm every night, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

For tickets call 01440 714140 or visit www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.