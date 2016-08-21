Haverhill Echo archive photo

Some pantomime characters appear in this photo from January 2001, but we are unsure who they are? ANL-160817-145138001

Some pantomime characters appear in this photo from January 2001, but we are unsure who they are? ANL-160817-145138001

0
Have your say

Some pantomime characters can be seen stirring things up in this photo, taken some time in January 2001 and then put away in the Echo archive.

It could well be a production of Cinderella going on in the photo, but who is enacting the show is unclear to us as there are no details to accompany the photo.

If you know anything about this picture please get in touch to let us know by emailing Steve Barton at steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.

Back to the top of the page