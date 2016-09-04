Haverhill Echo archive photo

This picture from the Echo archive was found in an envelope of photos removed in 2001 from the display boards that stood in the public reception in our old offices in Queen’s Square.

Most of them, like this one, have no details at all, but this one is clearly from Samuel Ward school (and seems to include a young Peter Betts, now Haverhill’s football development officer). The reason for it being taken is the question that needs answering.

If you can help please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.