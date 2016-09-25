Haverhill Echo archive photo

This picture was found in the Echo archive and dates back to September 1999.

It shows a group of children and one adult visiting Jaybeth Animal Sanctuary in Barnardiston.

What we don’t know - because there is no detail written on the photo - is just why the group is making the visit and indeed who they are and where they are all from.

As usual, we could do with a bit of help in solving this little mystery, so if you have any details at all about the photo please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.