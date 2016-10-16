Haverhill Echo archive photo

This photo was found in the Echo archive among a batch dated 7-10-99, but the reasons for it being taken and all other details are nowhere to be seen.

Clearly it is a camping exercise, but who the group is in the photo, where it is happening and why they are doing it are questions we would like to have answered.

If you are able to help us by providing one or all of those answers please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.