Haverhill Echo archive photo

This picture has been dug out from the Echo archive, where it was found in a batch dated 10-6-99.

A group of people are standing in what looks like Crowland Road in Haverhill. At the front is the late councillor, Philip French and what looks to be another familiar face in the shape of Brian Thomas from the Haverhill Royal British Legion.

Why everyone has gathered for a photo is unclear, but I am hoping someone can fill me in on those details. If you can, please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.