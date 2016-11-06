Haverhill Echo archive photo

Unlike most photos kept in the Echo archive, this one was filed away with a complete absence of information.

We don’t even know what year it was taken, let alone where, who these four cancan dancers are and why they are doing their thing on stage?

Do you know anything about the photo? Perhaps you are one of the four young women in the line up?

If you can tell us anything about the photo please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.