Haverhill Echo archive photo

The date on which this photo from the Echo archive was taken is not absolutely clear, but we believe it was taken in November 1999.

It shows a group of students and a man, he could be one of their teachers, but we are not sure, looking at a book entitled Yorkshire.

We cannot say exactly what the purpose of the photo is and who these individuals are, but maybe someone out there can help provide that information.

If you know anything about it please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.