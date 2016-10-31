Haverhill Family History Group to host evening of remembrance

West End Church, Haverhill

This will be an evening of remembrance for those who lost their lives and are remembered on the West End Church Memorial as well as reflecting what it was like to live in Haverhill during the Great War. A visual display will accompany several short readings together with music.

The West End Church had more names on the war memorial than any other church in town. Two of those remembered during the evening will be Ivor Salusbury Jones and Merfyn Salusbury Jones who were sons of the West End Church Minister Thomas Salusbury Jones. Tragically both were too lose their lives during the First World War.