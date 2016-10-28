Haverhill football fans offered free vision checks

Fans of Haverhill Rovers recently took advantage of some unusual offers at the New Croft Stadium in support of an international awareness raising campaign.

As part of World Sight Day local opticians Wardale Williams offered members and supporters free vision and pressure checks and advice on how healthy eating can be good for the eyes.

Samples of healthy, tasty treats were available such as chocolate beetroot cupcakes and blueberry smoothies, both rich in nutrients that can benefit the eyes.

They were supported by the Haverhill Lions club as part of the Lions Eye Health Programme.

Derek Maguire, former Lions Club District Governor, said: “Most people don’t realise that what you eat can affect your eyes. By eating certain foods you can help to keep your eyes in healthy and protect against macular degeneration.”