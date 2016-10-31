Haverhill gets an early Halloween makeover

Halloween came early for 2,500 people who spent a scary evening in Haverhill’s East Town Park on Friday.

The evening saw ghosts, ghouls, zombies, aliens and witches, all organised by the town council, descend upon the park for the annual Haverhill Halloween Trail.

Haverhill's Halloween Trail

Many visitors got in the mood by dressing up in All Hallows style, though most where nowhere near as scary as the professionally made up council undead.

Though the was free, there was a voluntary bucket collection which raised almost £758, which will contribute to other town council events, such as the Family Christmas Night and Fireworks which is much less scary and takes place on Friday December 2.

Halloween Trail organiser Nick Keeble said. “What a fantastic night. The balmy weather helped us to get the park set up without any issues and the crowd came out in their thousands to support the event with not a ‘Killer Clown’ in sight.

“We are very grateful to the volunteers at East Town Park who helped to prepare the trail route which took people to brand new areas – it looked and sounded amazing with the lights, the sounds and the screams of enjoyment.”

Haverhill's Halloween Trail

But if one young trail goer’s claim is anything to go by, not everyone was scared. He claimed: “I was not scared but my big sister was.”

Haverhill's Halloween Trail

Haverhill's Halloween Trail

Haverhill's Halloween Trail