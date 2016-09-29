Haverhill Leisure Centre’s money-saving green power funds gym makeover

A money-saving green power system at Haverhill Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for a national award while paying for a gym makeover.

Haverhill Leisure Centre, managed by Abbeycroft Leisure, was the first in the UK to sign an agreement with EuroSite Power to instal and maintain a 100kW combined heat and power (CHP) system and 87kW air-conditioning system free of charge.

The centre says the contract, signed in March 2012, has produced savings running into six figures, which have helped finance a gym and power room refurbishment. It estimates the system has also reduced carbon dioxide emissions by around 224 tonnes a year.

The system is now one of two EuroSite Power projects shortlisted for awards from the Association for Decentralised Energy in the Customer Engagement category.

A CHP installation at Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Sudbury, is shortlisted for the Commercial/Public Sector Project of the Year.

The winners of the awards will be announced in November.

Abbeycroft Leisure operations director Simon Ginders-Coxshall said: “EuroSite Power launched its pioneering approach to helping leisure centres and other large buildings save energy in 2011, so we are very proud to have been one of the first to sign-up.

“Because we avoided the major capital costs that would have been required to buy the energy-saving equipment, we have been saving costs from day one, meaning we have been able to reinvest the savings into the new gym and power room refurbishment.”

Visiting the new facilities, Mark Brown, EuroSite Power’s pre sales engineer, said: “CHP technology provides a fantastic way to reduce energy bills and lower carbon emissions. We developed our on-site utility solutions to make the equipment accessible, so that users can enjoy the savings immediately and risk-free, which helps introduce more people to the cost-cutting, green technology.

“It is immensely gratifying to be able to see how our customers have invested the savings we have provided, improving facilities for customers.”