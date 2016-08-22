Haverhill Lions support young fund raisers

Fund raising by two young people for cancer charities received a boost from Haverhill Lions Club last week.

President David Goodwin gave Jess Day a £150 cheque for St Nicholas Hospice and Simon Rush £100 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jess 19, will walk the Great Wall of China with lifelong friend Alex Unsworth, 21, to raise money for the hospice where Alex’s nan Mary Vogeler died last year. She was a supporter of the hospice and cancer charities.

Simon Rush took part in the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 -mile cycle ride to raise money for Macmillan.

David said: “The club are very pleased to be able to help Jess reach her target of almost £3,000 for St Nicholas Hospice and Simon reach a £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It is really encouraging when young people are prepared to take on the challenges for charities.”