Haverhill man’s anger after cat shot on its first day out

A disabled man has hit out at the person who shot a cat he was looking after on its first day out.

The man from the Millfields Road area of Haverhill, who wants to remain nameless, said he had kept the cat Taz in for a few days, as advised by a vet, and let it out for the first time on Sunday October 30.

Taz the cat's airgun wound ANL-160411-171532001

He said: “He came in an started eating his dinner, then I saw blood dripping. I called my niece in and she looked and found a gaping hole in his leg.

“We all get annoyed with animals messing in our gardens but there are other ways of getting them out. There are plenty of products on sale for keeping animals out of the garden, but to shoot a cat is not only cruel, it’s unfair.”

He is also worried that the person could have missed Taz and hit children on a nearby playing field.

Taz had been bought for the little boy soon after he was born, but the man said: “I’ve taken the cat on temporarily because a three-year-old thinks they’re toys.”

He said Taz has been nervous after the attack. The man added: “He’s such a friendly cat who would go to anyone – how could anyone do this to him?”

The man said he could not afford the £358 vets’ bill so the RSPCA was helping by allowing him to pay monthly.

Suffolk Police are appealing for information on the shooting, which happened between 2pm and 3pm.

Anyone with information should call the Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood team on 101 quoting 64058/16.