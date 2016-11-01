Haverhill man who burgled house in the town is jailed

A Haverhill man who burgled a house in the town has been jailed.

Omar Parfett, 25, raided a home in Recreation Road on June 3, Ipswich Crown Court heard today (Tuesday).

Parfett, of Kirtling Place, Haverhill, also took a Vauxhall Corsa car from the same address on the same occasion.

The court heard that between April 22 and 29, Parfett had taken a BMW car from an address in Hundred Acre Way, Red Lodge.

He pleaded guilty to one offence of burglary, one of driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner and one of taking a vehicle without consent.

Earlier this year Parfett had pleaded not guilty to all three offences but changed his plea to guilty on the first two at a hearing in September and to the third today (Tuesday) at the start of what was due to have been his trial.

Judge John Devaux said the offences put Parfett in breach of a six week suspended sentence order imposed by West Suffolk magistrates in April and which would now be activated.

Parfett was sentenced to a total of nineteen and a half months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 30 months.