Haverhill mum to shave off her hair after dad’s cancer battle

A mum of three from Haverhill is shaving off her hair to raise money Macmillan Cancer Support after her dad underwent treatment for cancer.

Jacqueline Ager, 47, of Cambridge Close, was inspired to shave off her locks on Father’s Day after realising how lucky she was that her dad Roy had made it through after nine years of cancer treatment.

She will be saying goodbye to her tresses on Sunday afternoon at the live music event at the Queens Head.

She said: “It’s been a tough few years because once my dad would beat the cancer the doctors would then find it had spread to somewhere else. However he has kept fighting all this time and we are incredibly grateful that he is still here with us.”

He hair will be donated to the LIttle Princess Trust. To support her see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacqueline-Ager