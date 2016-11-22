Haverhill pre-school have a big Remembrance idea

Children at a Haverhill pre-school worked together to create their own giant poppy before seeing it put on display at the town’s parish church.

The youngsters from Puddlebrook Pre-School, which is based in Cartwheels Children Centre in Norton Road, spent time making the poppy together before taking it down to St Mary’s Church on Armistice Day, where it was placed in front of the wall of poppies in the churchyard before going up on display in the church.

While at the poppy memorial, the children met the mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach.

Nicola Batterbee, from the pre-school, said: “The children were so good while doing the two minute silence. We went in to St Marys Church and they asked to look after our poppy and display it at the Remembrance service. The children and staff were all very proud.”