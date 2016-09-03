Haverhill pub hosts music night in Darren’s memory

A former Highpoint Prison officer, who died from cancer last year, has been remembered with a ska and reggae night in Haverhill.

The event took place in a function room provided for free at the Rose and Crown, in Withersfield Road, in honour of Darren Haigh, who was a big fan of that type of music.

It was organised by green grocer Paul Firman, who has been arranging charity events in Haverhill for around 11 years, on the request of Paul Groccott, who was one of two DJs to play for free on the night.

Mr Grocott’s wife is a prison officer who worked with Darren at the Stradishall prison.

Around 150 people turned up for the celebratory event, which raised £720 for the Sarcoma UK cancer charity.

“His [Darren’s] parents were there and officers from Highpoint and it was a good night out, and we raised a bit of money for the charity,” said Mr Firman, who is also a former town councillor.