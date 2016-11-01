Haverhill Royal British Legion launches its Poppy Appeal

Members of Haverhill Royal British Legion launch their Poppy Appeal. Mayor David Roach and Cllr Tony Brown make the first donation to stalwart collector Betty Sizer, centre.

Haverhill Royal British Legion has launched its annual Poppy Appeal. Residents and visitors to the town can wear their poppy with pride and obtain the iconic symbols by making donations to Poppy Appeal volunteers who will be holding collections in the High Street, shops in the town and Haverhill Library. While the poppy is the symbol of those who fell in World War One it is also a reminder that today servicemen and women still put their lives on the line in modern day conflicts. The town’s Armistices Day commemorations will be held on Friday November 11 at 11am outside St Mary’s Church where a one minute silence will be held, while the Remembrance Sunday parade is on Sunday November 13 with a parade through the High Street at 2pm to the cenotaph in Haverhill Cemetery where a service will be held.

