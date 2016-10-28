Haverhill’s MP calls on town to support apprenticeship awards

Haverhill’s MP Matt Hancock has urged businesses and individuals to help celebrate apprenticeships in the town at an awards ceremony.

The ONE Haverhill Partnership Apprenticeship Awards will be held on Friday, November 18 as a way of showcasing the importance of apprentices in the town.

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 4 and Mr Hancock, guest of honour at the awards ceremony which is sponsored by Sanofi, believes it is a great way to pay tribute to young people.

Mr Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said: “I congratulate ONE Haverhill Partnership for the work they have done in recent years to both promote and place so many apprentices across the town.

“I know what a difference apprentices can make to a local business. I have been working with apprentices in my Westminster office for five years and they are an essential part of my team.

“I urge businesses to put forward their apprentices for these fantastic awards and I look forward to joining ONE Haverhill Partnership in celebrating their achievements.”

There are five awards, which all celebrate the success and the achievements of those undertaking an apprenticeship and the Haverhill companies who invest in apprentices.

A judging panel will decide on the winners ahead of the ceremony on November 18 at Sanofi.

Applications are wanted for Apprentice of the Year, Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, Overcoming Adversity Awards, Apprentice Champion of the Year and Highly Commended Award.

John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership, said: “The awards are a great way to celebrate the achievements of apprentices living and working in town.

“More than 70 apprentices have found work in Haverhill since ONE Haverhill Partnership got involved and are contributing to business life here in the town. This is a great opportunity to mark their achievements.”

The Apprenticeship Awards were organised by ONE Haverhill Partnership for the first time last year as part of their continuing drive to improve employment opportunities for young people in the town. Full details on the awards can be found at http://www.onehaverhill.co.uk/apprenticeships/awards.